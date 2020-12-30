Bridgerton and other Regency romances

I love a period drama, especially one set in the Regency era. It must be the old buildings filled with beautiful furniture, fancy frocks and carriages. So of course I am watching Bridgerton, a new Netflix series which is described as a cross between Downtown Abbey and Gossip Girl. Thanks to the popularity of the series, Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series has lots of people putting holds on. We have loads of regency romance novels on OverDrive / Libby, so maybe try something else - my picks are below. Don't want to be seen reading romance novels? Read them on Libby no one will know what you are reading.

Bridgerton Collection



if you are loving Bridgerton, try these scandalous regency romances.





















