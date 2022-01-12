Quick and easy fiction fix: Short story audiobooks

Being short of time is a common situation for many of us and we all want to use it wisely. I have recently found audio short stories to be a perfect fit for that desire to combine limited free time with quality entertainment. This time of year is also a perfect opportunity as many of us are embarking on new hobbies such as jogging or going to the gym. Short stories provide that ‘fiction fix’ in a quick manner, making those early sessions easier to persevere with into the year and beyond!
Thankfully, the library has a number of short fiction collections that are available to borrow as audiobooks and vary widely across a number of genres. I have listed a number of standout titles below but we have hundreds of short story audiobook titles in the catalogue.
- Find out more about our eAudiobook collections
- Check out our Short stories reading guide
Mystery
- The Best Mystery Stories of the Year 2021 - Various
- Sleep No More - P. D. James
- Wasps' Nest (A Hercule Poirot Short Story) - Agatha Christie
Classics
- The Chekhov Collection of Short Stories – Anton Chekhov
- The Happy Prince and Other Stories - Oscar Wilde
- E. M. Forster, A BBC Radio Collection - E. M. Forster
Family Life
- The Souvenir Museum - Elizabeth McCracken
- Dark as Last Night - Tony Birch
- Mothers and Sons - Colm Tóibín
Sci-fi & Fantasy
- The Wandering Earth - Cixin Liu
- The Unreal and the Real. Volume Two, Outer Space, Inner Lands - Ursula K. Le Guin
- Exhalation - Ted Chiang
Various
- Men Without Women - Haruki Murakami - This collection was included in Barack Obama's best books list of 2019.
- After the Sun - Jonas Eika
- Blue in Chicago and Other Stories - Bette Howland
