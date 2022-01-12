Quick and easy fiction fix: Short story audiobooks

Being short of time is a common situation for many of us and we all want to use it wisely. I have recently found audio short stories to be a perfect fit for that desire to combine limited free time with quality entertainment. This time of year is also a perfect opportunity as many of us are embarking on new hobbies such as jogging or going to the gym. Short stories provide that ‘fiction fix’ in a quick manner, making those early sessions easier to persevere with into the year and beyond!

Thankfully, the library has a number of short fiction collections that are available to borrow as audiobooks and vary widely across a number of genres. I have listed a number of standout titles below but we have hundreds of short story audiobook titles in the catalogue

Mystery

Catalogue record for The best mystery stories of the yearCatalogue record for Sleep no moreCatalogue record for Wasps nest

Classics

Catalogue record for The Checkov collection of short storiesCatalogue record for The happy prince and other storiesCatalogue record for E. M. Forster A BBC Radio collection

Family Life

Catalogue record for The souvenir museumCatalogue record for Dark as last nightCatalogue record for Mothers and sons

Sci-fi & Fantasy

Catalogue record for The wandering EarthCatalogue record for The Unreal and the realCatalogue record for Exhalation

Various

Catalogue record for Men without womenCatalogue record for After the sunCatalogue record for Blue in Chicago

Ashley
Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries