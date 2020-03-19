The digital library is always open!

If you have an internet connection in your place - you have the library at home! You'll find thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, magazines, comics, online courses, encyclopaedias and much much more.

So if you can't get to the library, you can still borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks and eMagazines.

eBooks

Read the latest books online via OverDrive and Wheelers

eAudiobooks

Listen to some great books on Libby (OverDrive), BorrowBox or uLibrary

eMagazines

Check out the latest magazines from RBDigital or PressReader

Online courses

Learn a language with Mango Languages, or improve your English with Road to IELTS or Clear Pronunciation. Learn to build a website, or an app or learn how to use software like adobe photoshop or illustrator. Lynda.com has something for everyone from music to marketing, learn to project management or how to become a social media influencer.

Documentaries and movies

Watch a TV series documentary or film on Access Video which has movies like David Walliams' Gangsta Granny or series based on books like Great Expectations by Charles Dickens.

Kanopy has a large collection of award-winning independent, international and classic films and documentaries.

Reference and Research

Need some reliable information start your search with eDS which searches most of our reference material. For quick and easy reference material, Encyclopaedia Britannica and World Book is an an excellent starting place.

How to access the Digital Library

You’ll need a library card and PIN number to access most of our eResources. No card? No problem, sign up online now.

If you need help, use our online chat service, LiveOnline, or talk to our friendly team by calling 03 941 7923.