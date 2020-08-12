Inside a sketchbook: Little bits of art

What's more personal than snooping at somebody's book shelf? Arguably, it's rifling through their sketchbook.

Fortunately you can do just that at Upper Riccarton Library until 22 August, without the barest trace of guilt.

A unique exhibition, Inside a sketchbook, is currently running that involves sketchbooks from a variety of artists hung, tantalisingly, along a wall. Pick one up, have a look through, and perhaps be inspired to do your own doodle or sketch.

Follow christchurchcitysketchers on Instagram to see some seriously cool sketches, or post your own efforts on Instagram using the #christchurchcitysketchers hashtag.

More drawing

If you're keen on drawing, you might also be interested in our regular Manga club at Tūranga.

Or check out our titles to help with your drawing technique.

Find more resources on our Art page