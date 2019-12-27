Listen to this! The rise of eAudiobooks

eAudiobooks are becoming more and more popular. Why not listen to some great books, read by some excellent narrators whilst travelling, gardening, doing housework or walking? Your library membership gives you free access to thousands of eAudiobook titles, check out our catalogue or one of these apps — Libby, BorrowBox or uLibrary.

Check out these great eAudiobooks with wonderful narrators to get started:

Stone Mattress by Margaret Atwood. A collection of short stories each read by a different narrator, including Lorna Raver from The Young and the Restless, and Atwood herself.

A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin is in the Guinness World Records for most character voices in an audiobook. Roy Dotrice, the narrator, performed distinct and distinguishable

voices for each of the 224 characters in this book.

Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris is a hilarious collection of essays read by the author about his move to Paris and attempts to learn French.

A Legacy of Spies by John le Carré has been chosen as book of the year by many reviewers and is enhanced by the excellent narration by actor Tom Hollander.

La Belle Sauvage by Phillip Pullman is the first in the Book of Dust trilogy, the long awaited follow-up to His Dark Materials trilogy. The narration by Michael Sheen is exceptional.

Harry Potter series by J K Rowling is brilliantly read by Stephen Fry and a great listen for long road trips.

The Christmasaurus by Tom Fletcher is a delightful tale about a dinosaur, a young boy in a wheelchair and the magic of Christmas, wonderfully read by Paul Shelley.

