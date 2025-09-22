Māori Lit Blog: Reading Challenge part 2

Kia ora everyone!

We have reached a midway point in the year and decided to do a check in on everyone’s progress with the Māori Lit Blog reading challenge. To give you a recap we are four Christchurch City Libraries staff members taking on the Māori Lit Blog Reading challenge that was issued in the new year. Have a listen/read of our previous blog post with podcast recording sharing the start of the journey with you all.

Check out part 2 of our podcast to see how we are tracking towards glory.

Please note: Our Wheeler's eBook collection mentioned in this episode has moved. Now you can read these great New Zealand eBook titles on our BorrowBox platform. BorrowBox already offers a wide range of fiction and nonfiction in eAudiobook format.

Books mentioned in the podcast:

Here is a list of some of the resources that we mention in our podcast in no particular order. They have been categorized into their challenges should you wish to take up the wero of the Māori Lit Blog.

A novel that has a sequel

Auē - Becky Manawatu

Better the blood – Michael Bennett

A novel where the title is the name of a character:

Kataraina – Becky Manawatu

A work that has been adapted into a film:

Cousins – Patricia Grace

Whale Rider – Witi Ihimaera

A biography by a Māori author

Hine Toa – Ngāhuia Te Awekōtuku

Farm for life – Tangaroa Walker

A work of non-fiction from 2025

Mātauranga Māori – Hirini Moko Mead

Mahi A Atua – Diana Kopua and Mark Kopua

Pātaka Kai: Growing Kai Sovereignty – Jessica Hutchings

You are here – Whiti Hereaka

This compulsion in us – Tina Makereti

A work of science fiction

Turncoat – Tīhema Baker

A work of crime fiction

Return to Blood – Michael Bennett

A novel from 2025

Carved from Blood – Michael Bennett

A work of historical fiction

The imaginary lives of James Pōneke – Tina Makereti

Sleeps Standing Moetū – Witi Ihimaera and Hēmi Kelly

An out-of-print poetry collection

Postscripts – J.C Sturm

A poetry collection from 2025

Pakiaka – Gabrielle Huria

Mettle – Anne Marie Te Whiu

How is your reading going? Let us know which titles you you’ve been reading as a part of the challenge by using the comment function on the item page in the library catalogue and adding a comment or review. You can also tag the item with "māorilitblogchallenge". And don’t forget to engage with the official Instagram account as well!

Want more chat on books by Māori authors? Head along to our monthly book club, Te Kahui Ōhua.

