Ngā Whāinga: Challenges for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2020 – Toa

During Te wiki o te reo Māori we will be sharing a Māori phrase a day along with suggested activities or challenges inspired by each phrase.

Ko au te toa!

I am the winner!

We all like to win I’m sure, whether it’s that competition that you have been training so long for or a game of cards with your friends or if you’re that lucky person perhaps the Lotto! This phrase can be used to exclaim that fact to everyone around you, shouted or whispered - it doesn’t matter.

Ko au refers to yourself as au is the pronoun meaning "I" or "me" and te toa means "the winner" or to be victorious!

Hei mahi – things to do



Have you played Mū Tōrere? What about Tī Rākau? Challenge your friends and whānau to a games night and play these awesome games. Remember to shout ko au te toa if you are the winner!

Whakahokia te reo mai I te mata o te pene, ki te mata o te arero – Bring the language back from the tip of the pen to the tip of the tongue.

More resources

Māia Abraham

Māori Services