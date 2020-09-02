Podcast – Exhibitions, anti-racism and allyship

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Through discussion of the 1.5 Million Buttons Children's Holocaust Memorial and the Human Rights Commission's Voices of Racism campaign, Chris Harris (CEO, Holocaust Centre of New Zealand) and Meng Foon (Race Relations Commissioner) outline the ways in which exhibitions can address issues of racism, anti-racism and allyship, and encourage participants to take these messages with them into their everyday lives.

Part I: Defining 'exhibition' for this discussion; introducing 1.5 Million Buttons Children's Holocaust Memorial and Voices of Racism campaign; what do anti-racism and allyship look like?

Part II: Role of exhibitions in promoting messages of anti-racism and allyship e.g. exhibitions should encourage viewers to ask questions, take messages home with them, take action

Part III: Challenges and limits to exhibitions in promoting anti-racism and allyship

Show first aired on 19 August 2020 on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air

Transcript - Exhibitions, anti-racism and allyship

