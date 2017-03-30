Podcast – Indigenous women in leadership

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
In a break from the usual format of panel discussion, this episode is a recording of Sacha McMeeking and Hana Skerrett White of University of Canterbury and Arihia Bennett, CE of Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu who presented on the topic "Indigenous women in leadership" for a New Zealand Human Rights Commission event to promote the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) and #IWD (International Women's Day).
The three talks discuss themes such as:
- Hero-leadership vs Service-leadership (Western leadership vs indigenous leadership)
- Māori woman leaders in history
- Examples of leadership amongst women in your own whakapapa
- Women and whānau, and changing roles
Find out more in our collection
- Find biographies of Māori women
- Find titles about Māori leadership
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.