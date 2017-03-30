Podcast – Indigenous women in leadership

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

In a break from the usual format of panel discussion, this episode is a recording of Sacha McMeeking and Hana Skerrett White of University of Canterbury and Arihia Bennett, CE of Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu who presented on the topic "Indigenous women in leadership" for a New Zealand Human Rights Commission event to promote the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) and #IWD (International Women's Day).

The three talks discuss themes such as:

Hero-leadership vs Service-leadership (Western leadership vs indigenous leadership)

Māori woman leaders in history

Examples of leadership amongst women in your own whakapapa

Women and whānau, and changing roles

Transcript of audio file

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation