Podcast – Loneliness among young people

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Which age group is most likely to identify as lonely? It might surprise you to learn that it is young people (15-24 years old). Why is this group particularly susceptible to feeling lonely? What are the effects of lockdown on loneliness among this cohort? What can be done to address loneliness among young people? Hear from our expert guests Dame Sue Bagshaw (298 Youth), Michael Hempseed and Holly Walker (Helen Clark Foundation).

Part I: Defining 'loneliness'
Part II: Reasons why young people in NZ experience loneliness
Part III: The impact of lockdown on loneliness among young people in NZ
Part IV: Suggestions to combat loneliness

Show first aired on 16 September 2020 on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air

 

Transcript - Loneliness among young people in NZ

Find out more in our collection

