Podcast – Plastic waste

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

It's July 2020 - one year since the New Zealand government banned single-use plastic bags, the ninth Plastic-Free July and a couple of months since the end of lockdown which has detrimentally impacted our recycling habits.

Guests Anthea Madill (Clever Green and 'So Circular'), Helen Townsend (The Rubbish Whisperer) and Ross Trotter (Christchurch City Council) discuss plastic consumption and waste in the context of human rights.

Part I: Defining 'single-use' plastic; stats on Christchurch recycling since lockdown; linkages between plastic consumption and waste, and human rights
Part II: Plastic-Free July; personal journeys to minimise plastic waste
Part III: Momentum in recent times; impact of celebrities; impact of social media; towards a circular economy

 

Transcript - Plastic waste

Find out more

