Podcast: The influence of porn on young people’s understandings of sex and relationships

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Online porn is very often aggressive, non-consensual, and shows behaviour that we would usually deem at the very least ‘unhealthy’ and at worst, illegal. If young people are viewing this porn and perceiving this behaviour as normal and/or acceptable, how are these views shaping the way they comport themselves moving forwards into their adult lives and developing relationships? Co-hosts Sally Carlton and Anne Heins talk with sexuality education expert Tracy Clelland (University of Canterbury) and sex counsellor Jo Robertson (The Light Project).
Part I: Intros
Part II: The 'new porn landscape' - what content are young people watching?
Part III: Impacts of young people watching porn; guests' aspirations for the future
This show first aired on 17 February 2021 on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9, and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.
Transcript - Influence of porn
Find out more
Jo Robertson's TED talk: Why we need to talk about porn
- Find titles about pornography.
- In the know New Zealand site about sex, for teens
- Porn: The real sex talk (NZ YouTube series)
- Growing up With Porn - Insights From Young New Zealanders Te Mana Whakaatu: Classification Office
- Young New Zealanders Viewing Sexual Violence: Stage 3 Research Report, Interviews With Young New Zealanders Te Mana Whakaatu: Classification Office
- Find pornography and teens (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.