Podcast: The influence of porn on young people’s understandings of sex and relationships

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Online porn is very often aggressive, non-consensual, and shows behaviour that we would usually deem at the very least ‘unhealthy’ and at worst, illegal. If young people are viewing this porn and perceiving this behaviour as normal and/or acceptable, how are these views shaping the way they comport themselves moving forwards into their adult lives and developing relationships? Co-hosts Sally Carlton and Anne Heins talk with sexuality education expert Tracy Clelland (University of Canterbury) and sex counsellor Jo Robertson (The Light Project).

Part I: Intros
Part II: The 'new porn landscape' - what content are young people watching?
Part III: Impacts of young people watching porn; guests' aspirations for the future

This show first aired on 17 February 2021 on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9, and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

 

Transcript - Influence of porn

Find out more

Jo Robertson's TED talk: Why we need to talk about porn

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

