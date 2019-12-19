Podcast – Unconscious Bias in New Zealand

Christchurch City Libraries hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Guests Hector Matthews (Executive Director, Māori and Pacific Health, Canterbury District Health Board), Jane Andrews (Jam TV) and Inspector Hirōne Waretini (District Manager, Māori, Pacific and Ethnic Services, New Zealand Police) expand on our September 2019 show on "Unconscious bias," discussing the issue in the context of Aotearoa.

Part I: 'Unconscious' bias does not excuse discriminatory behaviour; preference for term 'implicit bias' over 'unconscious bias'.

Part II: The extent of the problem: stats and stories from health, police and education sectors which demonstrate disparities between ethnic groups; personal examples of experiencing implicit bias; the ongoing impact of colonisation; difference between how New Zealanders see themselves/would like to see themselves, and reality.

Part III: Role of media in perpetuating implicit bias; young people often eager to instigate change but stymied by our systems; bystanders' complicity in perpetuating discriminatory sentiment; difficulty allowing young people rein whilst staying true to tikanga; response to 15 March mosque attacks as offering hope.

Transcript - Unconscious bias in NZ

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: