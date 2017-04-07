Primary science week : Stay safe on our roads with science

This year, Primary Science Week will be on 15th to 19th May. The theme is 'Stay safe on our roads with science'.

The New Zealand Association of Science Educators is asking our young scientists to participate in this year's national experiment. The aim this year is for classes to carry out road safety related experiments and share their experiments and results with other classes around the country. The students will see how the science community work together to find solutions to problems.

Are you a primary school teacher or a keen young scientist? Then check out NZASE's Primary Science Week website. You will find some great road safety experiments. Some are suitable for younger children, others are more suitable for older primary children. You never know, you might just be the one that makes an interesting discovery or observation that makes our roads a wee bit safer.

If you would like some books on road safety, check out our catalogue.

If you would like some ideas for road safety experiments, Visit NZSE and Break Aotearo New Zealand the road safety charity

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.