Quiz: On the road by cclstaffJune 1, 2024 Quiz: On the road Some local history questions about road safety, transport, and traffic. You must be at least ___ years old to hold a New Zealand Drivers Licence? A. 15 B. 16 C. 17 D. 18 In what year were the first electric traffic lights installed in Christchurch? A. 1905 B. 1930 C. 1952 D. 1974 Which central city streets were converted into one-way streets on Sunday 20th May 1973? A. Madras and Barbadoes Streets B. Salisbury and Kilmore Streets C. Lichfield and St Asaph Streets D. Montreal and Durham Streets Christchurch’s first public car park building was located on... A. the corner of Manchester and Gloucester Streets B. Main North Road C. Riccarton Road D. the corner of Durham and Armagh Streets In 1899 Nicholas Oates imported the first motor car to the South Island. In 1900 he was issued with the first motor car traffic offence in Christchurch. What was he charged with? A. Speeding B. Drunk driving C. Frightening a horse D. Not wearing a seat belt In what year was the wearing of seat belts in cars made compulsory in Aotearoa New Zealand? A. 1955 B. 1969 C. 1975 D. 1986 Name the historic landmark that was once located on the fork of the roads leading from Culverden to Hanmer and from Culverden to Waiau. A. a red post B. a uniquely oval shaped rock C. a historic hotel D. an ancient oak tree In 1962 what new type of pedestrian crossing system was introduced at the Gloucester Street and Colombo Street intersection? A. Barnes dance crossing B. Chaotic crossing C. Matrix crossing D. Random crossing In the 1920s a taxi passenger’s fare was calculated by: A. time the journey took B. the distance covered C. Passengers could choose to pay either by the time it took to get to the destination or the distance before the journey started D. Passengers could choose to pay either by the time it took to get to the destination or the distance at the end of the journey. Whichever was cheaper. In 1963 the Christchurch City Council Engineering Department conducted a survey to investigate the average daily motor vehicle traffic in the Central City. The survey revealed that the busiest intersection over a 24 hour period on average was: A. Colombo Street and Moorhouse Avenue B. High Street and Cashel Street C. Fitzgerald Avenue and Bealey Avenue D. Cashel Street and Manchester Street CommentsThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Can you tell me more about this webform submission? The contents of this webform are sent to library staff via email. We recommend that you do not submit confidential information (like your library card number, passwords or credit card information). If you need to share confidential information with library staff, we suggest that you use other channels of communication, such as the telephone.Visit our Privacy Statement, opens in a new window, opens a new window to learn more about how your personal information is handled and protected. Close This information will be submitted via email. Learn More about sending data over email. Add a comment
Add a comment to: Quiz: On the road