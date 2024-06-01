Quiz: On the road

by

Quiz: On the road

Some local history questions about road safety, transport, and traffic.
You must be at least ___ years old to hold a New Zealand Drivers Licence?
In what year were the first electric traffic lights installed in Christchurch?
Which central city streets were converted into one-way streets on Sunday 20th May 1973?
Christchurch’s first public car park building was located on...
In 1899 Nicholas Oates imported the first motor car to the South Island. In 1900 he was issued with the first motor car traffic offence in Christchurch. What was he charged with?
In what year was the wearing of seat belts in cars made compulsory in Aotearoa New Zealand?
Name the historic landmark that was once located on the fork of the roads leading from Culverden to Hanmer and from Culverden to Waiau.
In 1962 what new type of pedestrian crossing system was introduced at the Gloucester Street and Colombo Street intersection?
In the 1920s a taxi passenger’s fare was calculated by:
In 1963 the Christchurch City Council Engineering Department conducted a survey to investigate the average daily motor vehicle traffic in the Central City. The survey revealed that the busiest intersection over a 24 hour period on average was:
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This information will be submitted via email. .

Add a comment

More by cclstaff

A Night with Trent Dalton: WORD Christchurch

Podcast – Human rights in Palestine

Podcast – Lowering the voting age

Discover New Posts

Jennifer Robinson standing on the “coffee pot” steam engine

Tai Tapu Library: Picturing Canterbury

Discover Canterbury: Can you help us identify this location?

Add a comment to: Quiz: On the road

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi