Dear Santa, I’ve been good this year

Did you ever write a letter to Santa? I did, every year, and once I got a reply. I don't know when I stopped writing, but I do know that it happened then I was told that I was too old. I didn't know there was an age limit around contacting Santa. After all, NASA astronaut Jim Lovell saw Santa.

O n 21 December 1968, Apollo 8, with Frank F. Borman II, James A. Lovell Jr and William A. Anders on board flew all the way to the Moon. For a small kid, it was very exciting. They arrived at the Moon on Christmas Eve and few around the Moon ten times. I was worried that Santa hadn't understood my letter.NASA's mission control was waiting to hear the news from Apollo 8. Had the engine burn that was needed to get the crew out of the Moon's orbit started the return trip to Earth? I don't know for sure but Jim Lovell radioed mission control with the following message, "Roger, please be informed there is a Santa Claus". They successfully returned to Earth on 27 December 1968.

So, there you have it Santa is real and you are not too old to talk with him.

If you are interested in reading the history of Santa Claus, you might like these books from our collection.

We also have books about NASA's Apollo space program in our collection that you might enjoy.

Write to Santa