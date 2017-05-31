Spark New Zealand Piano Trios – Featuring NZTrio – free online New Zealand music

Spark New Zealand Piano Trios present cutting-edge music for piano trios performed by the brightest new stars in the firmament of New Zealand chamber music: NZTrio. This debut recording of the ensemble features a programme of works they have made their own in concerts throughout New Zealand and overseas.

Over the last decade or so, a number of piano trios made up of outstanding individual musicians have formed and re-formed in New Zealand, and this particular instrumental combination has appealed to the country's leading composers, who have produced an exceedingly fine body of work in the genre. The members of the New Zealand Trio, each notable musicians in their own right, together make up a formidably powerful ensemble, and their performances in this recital showcase the vitality, beauty and sheer emotional impact of works by John Psathas, Gareth Farr, Penelope Axtens, Michael Norris, Maria Grenfell and Victoria Kelly.

This album (and over 130,000 more) is available online for free from anywhere with your library card number and PIN.