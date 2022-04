Quiz: New Zealand Music Month 2022 Try our local history quiz and see what you know about music in musicians in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

What Aranui music artist had a huge influence on the Aotearoa New Zealand hip hop scene? Savage King Kapisi Scribe P Money

Name the multi award winning artist from Ōtautahi Christchurch who also writes songs for bubbas. Lorde Anna Coddington Nadia Reed Anika Moa

What year did the Dance Exponents release their first single, Victoria? 1992 1987 1982 1979

What is the name of Flying Nun founder Roger Shepherd’s autobiography? In love with these times The Boy from Gorge River Impossible An Angel at My Table

Miss Daisy Kennedy, the world famous ‘violiniste’ who played at the Theatre Royal Christchurch in February in 1920, was signed to which record label? Polygram Flying Nun Colombia Island Records

What international country music star was keen to put on a pair of running shoes and head up Pukeatua Dyers Pass road? Neil Young Keith Urban Willie Nelson Shania Twain

Who did Marlon Williams sing a duet with at the You are Us / Aroha Nui concert? Hollie Fullbrook Lorde Aldous Harding Ladyhawke

Judas Iscario was the name of the Cashmere High School rock band in the early 1990s. What is the name of the drummer who became a well known national and international solo artist? Courtney Love Bic Runga Marlon Williams Ray Columbus

What hall did the Battle of the Bands play in the early 1970s? Caledonian Hall Town Hall The Great Hall, Arts Centre Coronation Hall, Lyttelton

