NZ Music Month at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

NZ Music Month started with the effort of the NZ Music Commission and other organisations to boost homegrown music. This event has evolved and become widely accepted over time as music plays a significant part in connecting people, creating a sense of belonging for our communities, and is firmly engrained into the culture of Aotearoa. During New Zealand Music Month, we are celebrating all music as well as the people who make it and play it!

Each year Christchurch City Libraries host performances to provide a platform for musicians, music groups, and music lovers to play and enjoy. NZ Music Month 2022 in Ōtautahi Christchurch activities are happening in libraries.

Working in one of the fastest-growing suburbs, the Te Hāpua Halswell Centre Library Team are honoured that we can invite local musicians and music groups to showcase their talent and entertain locals, thanks to our connections within our communities.

Come along and enjoy the following performances at Te Hāpua Halswell Centre.

The Shiki Japanese Music Group, named after the Four Seasons (Shiki四季), will be playing their kotos, a 13-stringed zither. The koto is the national instrument of Japan and there will be renditions of classical and popular Japanese melodies, coupled with explanations and descriptions.

Katrina Robinson, the 'Singing Diva', will play her guitar and sing for us.

D'Latino DJ is music from Latin America, Electronica, Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia, Regueton, Hip Hop, and Latin House.

New Zealand Music Month is also a good opportunity to appreciate music originating from other cultures and brought to New Zealand by our immigrant communities. Within one and a half hours, Sitar & Tabla by Louis Singh and Liam Oliver, Simurgh Music School, Bārbad Ensemble, and Canterbury Zurkhaneh will bring you a wonderful cultural and musical experience.

Bārbad Ensemble

Barbad Ensemble is a Persian traditional-modern music group which combines both traditional instruments with contemporary instruments to create a unique fusion of sounds.

Canterbury Zurkhaneh

Canterbury Zurkhaneh is a group that practices an ancient form of martial arts and strength conditioning, used to train warriors in Ancient Persia. They train to the sound of a morshed, who sets the pace with a large drum known as Zarb while singing traditional chants and prayers.

Trilogy is a trio of classical guitarists mixing a combination of Baroque, Latin and Pop music. Trilogy was formed by the Christchurch Guitar Society, through their diverse musical tastes and enjoyment in playing for others. There is something for every listener to relish in their performance. Come along and listen to some pieces you will definitely recognise and some you haven't but will soon love.

We are calling all music lovers to come along to Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre to celebrate New Zealand Music Month where there will be a wide range of local music for you to enjoy.

What's more on music at libraries

NZ Music Month 2022 in Ōtautahi Christchurch

Make Some Noise: Make some noise with our digital musical instruments at Te Hāpua Halswell Library Learning Centre.

Beats Lab: Drop in and have a go with our music gear or work on your own music project at Te Hāpua Halswell Library Learning Centre.

Music eResources

Thanks to participating groups for eagerly responding to our call and sharing your profile and image.

Donella Pringle-Davis and Hong Wang