Prospero Dreaming – New Zealand Guitar Music by Lilburn and Farquhar – free online New Zealand music

Today we present New Zealand Guitar Music by Lilburn and Farquhar - the first comprehensive recorded survey of the guitar music of these two pre-eminent Kiwi composers. Lilburn’s Seventeen Pieces explore the instrument’s wide-ranging potential, alluding to Spanish idioms, the music of Bach and other influences.

The other pieces by Lilburn are taken from his unpublished music. Lilburn’s student, David Farquhar, dedicated his engaging Suite to Ronald Burt, the influential British painter and guitarist, who emigrated to New Zealand in the late 1950s and inspired a new generation of artists to write for and perform on the classical guitar. The title piece of this disc, Prospero Dreaming, evokes Shakespeare’s famous line from The Tempest: "We are such stuff as dreams are made on".

Performed by Gunter Herbig.

