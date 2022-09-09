Rest in Peace, Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96. Born on 21 April 1926, Queen Elizabeth II's reign was the longest of any British Monarch, lasting 70 years and 214 days. Condolence books are being made available at Civic Office, Tūranga, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre, Fendalton Library, Upper Riccarton Library, New Brighton Library, Sumner Library and the Transitional Cathedral for those who wish to express their sympathy to the King and the Royal Family. Not every library will have a condolence book at this stage.

Her accession to the throne took place on 6 February 1952 upon the death of her father King George VI who became heir to the throne following the abdication of his older brother, Edward. Her coronation took place the following year on 2 June 1953.

Upon her death on 8 September 2022, her eldest son, Charles, became King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, became Queen Consort. The King is New Zealand's Head of State with the Governor-General as his representative.

Elizabeth II visited Christchurch numerous times during her reign including visits in 1954, 1963, and for the 1974 Commonwealth Games held at her namesake sporting venue, Queen Elizabeth II Park, often referred to as QEII.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/46181/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/46181\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit the site.</a>

More recently King Charles III and Queen Camilla (then the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall) visited Christchurch in November 2012 and again in 2019.

