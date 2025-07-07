Speak up – Kōrerotia podcast: Gender pay equity

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

In the lead-up to International Women's Day, guests Ann Brower (University of Canterbury) and Erin Polaczuk (New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi) discuss the dual issues of the gender pay gap and gender pay equity. They focus particularly on the statistics (did you know that pay equity settlements have revealed that many sectors dominated by women were undervalued by 30 percent?!) and the impacts of this both ongoing inequity and of being finally paid what women are worth.

 

Transcript - Gender pay equity

