Karanga – Te Ao Hou: A moment in time

Māia Abraham, Acting Manager Māori Services Kaiwhakahaere Ngā Ratonga Māori, introduces Te Ao Hou: A Moment in Time, our upcoming exhibition which runs from 16 April to 7 August 2022. As the exhibition moves through its different stages, the information contained here will be updated.

What is Te Ao Hou?

A timely moment for us to celebrate the tenacity and elegance of the Māori spirit through an exhibition that centres the magazine Te Ao Hou: The New World, published 1952 – 1975.

In the opening article of the first volume it states that,

“Te Ao Hou should become like a ‘Marae’ on paper, where all questions of interest to the Māori can be discussed”.

The exhibition located in Te Pito Huarewa | Southbase Gallery, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga, uses this metaphorical approach as the framework for the display, borrowing stages from the pōwhiri process. As it welcomes you onto the marae, so too does it welcome you into the exhibition to celebrate, converse and dwell in the presence of the voices represented in Te Ao Hou.

Christchurch City Libraries is proud to have in our collection, the full set of volumes available to browse at Tūranga. They were quarterly magazines published by the Māori Affairs Department and printed by Pegasus Press in Christchurch.

The main exhibition is on display at Tūranga from Saturday 16 April through to 7 August. A travelling version will also

Karanga

Nau mai, haere mai.

The call of welcome. The karanga informs those around that the hosts are ready and it is the first voice you hear in the proceedings, inviting you in to begin the gathering. Our promotional material and design acts as the karanga, extending to you the opportunity to join us in this celebration of the magazine Te Ao Hou.

The design and marketing brings together fundamental Māori voices of not only the pages of Te Ao Hou, but more widely in their related fields. Those people are master writer Patricia Grace through her beautiful poem, Shining Cuckoo and Para Matchitt with his striking blue, black and white back cover design. The blue of Matchitt’s design lays the foundation for Grace’s poem to let the invitation fly.

You will see this across our printed material like the brochure that opens up like the gates of the waharoa, further connecting back to the processes of the marae. Our posters bear the same colours which link all the material as well as mimicking the distinctive cover designs of Te Ao Hou. Our digital material continues the invitation across different platforms, reaching people far and wide.

See photos of the exhibition installation.

Tie-in events

A range of events are planned during the run of the exhibition. Our event calendar and this post will be updated as the exhibition and its programming progresses.

In addition to the main exhibition at Tūranga two smaller, travelling versions will be on display at libraries around the city. See details of travelling exhibition

An afternoon celebrating Te Ao Hou: A Moment in Time, with special guest Paul Millar, Professor of English Literature and Digital Humanities and Creative Arts, University of Canterbury, who lead the project to digitise Te Ao Hou.

Free

Sunday 12 June 2-4pm

Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga

Whaikōrero

16 April – 6 May

Tēnā koutou katoa.

The forum for formal speech making and to set the foundations of the day. The exhibition presents moments of discussion and formal gathering.

Hongi

7 May – 3 June

Tihei mauri ora! The breath of life that is shared to connect people with each other. The exhibition presents moments of whānaungatanga | relationships and inter-tribal connections.

Hakari

4 June – 1 July

Nāu te rourou, nāku te rourou. A time to share food together as well as close off the formal part of the proceedings. The exhibition presents moments of manaakitanga | hospitality or care for others in action as well as recipes a plenty.

Poroporoaki

2 July – 7 August

Nō reira, tēnā tātou. The time of reflection altogether on where we have been, what are doing now and where we are going. The exhibition presents moments of celebration for our artists and creatives as well as visions and aspirations for the future.

