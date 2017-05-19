Three Symphonies by David Farquhar – free online New Zealand music

Three Symphonies by David Farquhar featuring New Zealand Symphony Orchestra with Kenneth Young performing the music of David Farquhar, 1928 - 2007.

These highly original works feature serious and dense clustering dissonances to more whimsical and open passages of lyrical expression.

David Farquhar was born in 1928 in Cambridge, New Zealand, and studied music at Canterbury, Victoria and Cambridge (UK) Universities. He was a strong advocate for New Zealand music, and his long teaching career meant that he had a direct and indirect influence on hundreds of New Zealand musicians and composers. In 1953 he joined the Music Department of Victoria University, where he was appointed Professor in 1976. He retired at the end of 1993.

Widely-respected, he was founder-president of the Composers Foundation of New Zealand (which later became the Composers Association of New Zealand). He believed music should entertain, his body of work was extensive, and his skill and creativity as a composer is a legacy all New Zealanders can share.

This album (and over 130,000 more) is available online for free from anywhere with your library card number and PIN.