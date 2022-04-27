Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa – NZ Music Month 2022 in Ōtautahi Christchurch

The theme for NZ Music Month 2022 is ‘Level Up’.
NZ Music Month at libraries
CSO Music Trails at Linwood Library Wednesday 4 May 10.30am to 11.15am
Join the musicians of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra as they travel around Christchurch's libraries in this series of fun, 45-minute performances filled with song, dance and storytelling. Catered especially for 2-6 year olds. This performance features a string ensemble. Free, no bookings required.
CSO Music Trails at New Brighton Library Wednesday 11 May 10.30am to 11.15am
Join the musicians of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra as they travel around Christchurch's libraries in this series of fun, 45-minute performances filled with song, dance and storytelling. Catered especially for 2-6 year olds. This performance features a string ensemble. Free, no bookings required.
Reading the Waves: Preschool music with Loopy Tunes - Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre Friday 13 May 10.30 to 11am
Celebrate the annual surfing competition, the Single Fin Mingle with a special sea and surf themed music session presented by musical duo Loopy Tunes. Bookings essential, spaces are limited. Caregivers will be required to wear a mask while in the library.
Wā Pēpi - Babytimes and Wā Kōrero - Storytimes
Meet others in the community and join our relaxed, fun group for interactive songs, rhymes, and books that will delight and develop your baby or toddler.
NZ Music Month at the library at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
Make some noise Tuesdays 3.30pm to 4.30pm 3 May, 10 May, 17 May, 24 May
Visit our Auahatanga - Creative Space and make some noise with our digital musical instruments. No prior experience required, we'll get you started! You can try out the following:
- Specdrum colour sensing rings - play along to music by tapping colours
- iPads with Garageband
- Roland Electronic Drum Kit
- Digital Piano
- Roland SP-404A
- Blipblox Synth
- iMacs with Garageband
Free session, no bookings required. Most suitable for kids ages 6+
Beats Lab Fridays 3pm to 4.30pm
Drop in and have a go with our music gear or work on your own project! Have a go at finger drumming or performing your tracks on the SP-404, and flip some samples on Logic Pro X or Koala Sampler. Try scratching with our vinyl turntable and scratch records or DJ controller, have a bash on our electronic and hip-hop music gear, or jam on our more traditional digital piano or electronic drum kit. Beginner friendly.
Performances at Te Hāpua: Halswell
- Pianist Mark Alexander Saturday 21 May 11am to 12noon
Cultural Musical Performances Saturday 21 May 2pm to 3pm
- Sitar & Tabla performance by Louis Singh and Liam Oliver
- Simurgh Music School: a music school that teaches traditional instruments from Persia and surrounding regions
- Barbad Ensemble: a traditional/modern Persian music group
- Canterbury Zurkhaneh: an ancient form of martial arts, who train to the sound of the morshed who sets the pace with a zarb (large drum).
- Oaklands School awesome senior choir and Kapa Haka group Sunday 22 May 2pm
- Trilogy Sunday 29 May 2pm to 3.15pm
What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch
And if you like to wear your NZ music love on your person ...
NZ Music T-Shirt Day - Friday 27 May
There are two Youth Week T-Shirt Creation classes - maybe you could make a tribute to your fave NZ singer / band. Or make a badge at the Youth Week badge making workshop.
Tūranga - Youth Week - T-shirt creation Saturday 7 May and Saturday 14 May 3pm to 4.30pm. Free, book online.
Tūranga - Youth Week - Badge making Monday 9 May 3.30 to 5pm, Free, book online.
Making Music
Open Studio at Tūranga
Tūranga has an audio and video studio! This is a chance for anyone to come in and discover more about audio and video production. No experience is necessary, just enthusiasm. These sessions are geared towards interested adults of all ages.
