Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa – NZ Music Month 2022 in Ōtautahi Christchurch

The theme for NZ Music Month 2022 is ‘Level Up’.

NZ Music Month at libraries

CSO Music Trails at Linwood Library Wednesday 4 May 10.30am to 11.15am

Join the musicians of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra as they travel around Christchurch's libraries in this series of fun, 45-minute performances filled with song, dance and storytelling. Catered especially for 2-6 year olds. This performance features a string ensemble. Free, no bookings required.

CSO Music Trails at New Brighton Library Wednesday 11 May 10.30am to 11.15am

Reading the Waves: Preschool music with Loopy Tunes - Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre Friday 13 May 10.30 to 11am

Celebrate the annual surfing competition, the Single Fin Mingle with a special sea and surf themed music session presented by musical duo Loopy Tunes. Bookings essential, spaces are limited. Caregivers will be required to wear a mask while in the library.

Meet others in the community and join our relaxed, fun group for interactive songs, rhymes, and books that will delight and develop your baby or toddler.

NZ Music Month at the library at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

Make some noise Tuesdays 3.30pm to 4.30pm 3 May, 10 May, 17 May, 24 May

Visit our Auahatanga - Creative Space and make some noise with our digital musical instruments. No prior experience required, we'll get you started! You can try out the following:

Specdrum colour sensing rings - play along to music by tapping colours

iPads with Garageband

Roland Electronic Drum Kit

Digital Piano

Roland SP-404A

Blipblox Synth

iMacs with Garageband

Free session, no bookings required. Most suitable for kids ages 6+

Beats Lab Fridays 3pm to 4.30pm