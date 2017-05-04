Aquarius: Music by John Ritchie – free online New Zealand music

A concert overture Papanui Road was commissioned for the Christchurch Symphony’s 25th Anniversary in 1987. The composer was John Ritchie, and Aquarius features a selection of works for string orchestra and full orchestra spanning thirty years of his life.

John Ritchie founded the John Ritchie String Orchestra and wrote much of his music in the 1950s and 60s for this group and the Alex Lindsay String Orchestra. This release marked John Ritchie’s 80th birthday.

Ritchie has created a body of work loved and enjoyed by performers and audiences alike for its deft craftsmanship and pleasing melodic grace.

