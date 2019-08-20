The Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga is on from Monday 2 September to Sunday 8 September 2019. The Festival (formerly Adult Learners' Week/He Tangata Mātauranga) is a UNESCO initiative supported by the Tertiary Education Commission, and by adult and community education providers. It incorporates International Literacy Day on 8 September each year.
Here's a list of events on in Canterbury.
Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga 2019 events at Christchurch City Libraries
Monday 2 September
- Virtual Reality Experience Turanga 1pm to 2.30pm
- Technology help drop in sessions Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre 2pm to 3pm
- Mahjong Group Papanui Library 2pm to 4pm
- Open Creative Time – Sewing and Embroidery Tūranga 6pm to 8pm
Tuesday 3 September
- GenConnect Papanui Library 12.15pm to 12.45pm
Wednesday 4 September
- Parklands Library Book Club 11am to 12noon
- Open Creative Time – Laser and Vinyl Cutting Tūranga 6pm to 7.30pm
- Technology help drop in sessions South Library 11am to 12noon
Thursday 5 September
- CV help New Brighton Library 10am to 11.30am
- GenConnect Upper Riccarton Library 1pm to 2pm
- Technology help drop in sessions Shirley Library 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Friday 6 September
- Culture Exchange Shirley Library 3.45pm to 4.45pm
Saturday 7 September
- Barrier Free Computing New Brighton Library 10am to 12noon
- Drop in Chinese Art Club 书画创作社团 Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre 10.30am to 12noon
- Virtual Reality Experience Tūranga 2pm to 4pm
Exhibitions
Illuminate: Unearthing treasures from our collection
Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga
To celebrate our 160th birthday, we’ve gone deep in our vaults and rummaged our shelves to bring you some of our favourite gems. Stunning, unexpected, extraordinary, curious – come and find your favourite! Find out more.
The Art of Calligraphy
Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga
An exhibition of Chinese calligraphy by Master Tang Yu-Shiun, who has adopted the artistic name Bai Chuan. This exhibition celebrates his lifelong dedication and commitment to this ancient art form and also includes a piece of work specially created for Tūranga. Find out more.
Workshops (Bookings required)
Your chance to discover the art of calligraphy and get hands-on as you learn how to write and paint using traditional Chinese brushes.
- Adults, 13+ years: Sunday 1 September, 10.30am to 12noon
- Children 7+ years: Sunday 8 September, 10.30am to 12noon
Calligraphy Seminar
To close the exhibition, come and meet Master Tang as he talks about the ancient art of calligraphy.
Sunday 15 September, 3pm to 4.30pm
Talanoa I Measina, Sharing Our Stories
Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga
Record your Pasifika family history to pass on to future generations, using an individualised programme. Phone 9417923 to find out more.
Culture Exchange
Practice your English, learn about New Zealand culture and make new friends.
- Upper Riccarton Library Thursday 11am to 12noon
- Shirley Library Friday 3.45pm to 4.45pm
Lifelong learning at your libraries
Libraries run community programmes on a wide range of topics including family history and a computers and coffee group. There are classes for adults and for families.
Check Community Connections for adults for the latest information.