The Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga is on from Monday 2 September to Sunday 8 September 2019. The Festival (formerly Adult Learners' Week/He Tangata Mātauranga) is a UNESCO initiative supported by the Tertiary Education Commission, and by adult and community education providers. It incorporates International Literacy Day on 8 September each year.

Here's a list of events on in Canterbury.

Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga 2019 events at Christchurch City Libraries

Monday 2 September

Tuesday 3 September

GenConnect Papanui Library 12.15pm to 12.45pm

Wednesday 4 September

Thursday 5 September

CV help New Brighton Library 10am to 11.30am

GenConnect Upper Riccarton Library 1pm to 2pm

Technology help drop in sessions Shirley Library 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Friday 6 September

Culture Exchange Shirley Library 3.45pm to 4.45pm

Saturday 7 September

Exhibitions

Illuminate: Unearthing treasures from our collection

Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga

To celebrate our 160th birthday, we’ve gone deep in our vaults and rummaged our shelves to bring you some of our favourite gems. Stunning, unexpected, extraordinary, curious – come and find your favourite! Find out more.

The Art of Calligraphy

Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

An exhibition of Chinese calligraphy by Master Tang Yu-Shiun, who has adopted the artistic name Bai Chuan. This exhibition celebrates his lifelong dedication and commitment to this ancient art form and also includes a piece of work specially created for Tūranga. Find out more.

Workshops (Bookings required)

Your chance to discover the art of calligraphy and get hands-on as you learn how to write and paint using traditional Chinese brushes.

Calligraphy Seminar

To close the exhibition, come and meet Master Tang as he talks about the ancient art of calligraphy.

Sunday 15 September, 3pm to 4.30pm

Talanoa I Measina, Sharing Our Stories



Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga

Record your Pasifika family history to pass on to future generations, using an individualised programme. Phone 9417923 to find out more.

Culture Exchange

Practice your English, learn about New Zealand culture and make new friends.

Upper Riccarton Library Thursday 11am to 12noon

Shirley Library Friday 3.45pm to 4.45pm

Lifelong learning at your libraries

Libraries run community programmes on a wide range of topics including family history and a computers and coffee group. There are classes for adults and for families.

Check Community Connections for adults for the latest information.