Picturing 4 September 2011

10 years ago - 4.35am on Saturday 4 September 2010 - the Canterbury region was rocked by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake. The earthquake was based near Darfield, about 40 kms west of Christchurch. Many buildings were damaged, and some people were injured.

Look back in time ...

Can you believe it has been ten years?

It has been 10 years since we were rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake at 4.35am on the 4th of September 2010. This began a sequence of further earthquakes and aftershocks that changed our lives and the landscape we live in forever.

