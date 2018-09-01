“We’ve all been through a lot” Chessie and Chris Henry: WORD Christchurch Festival 2018

I doubt there are many literary - or related - events where you have the author, one of their subjects and an audience made up of people who have been through many of the events described, to a greater or lesser extent, in the place where one of the events took place.

This was the setting for 'Earthquakes and Family Ties', a discussion about Chessie Henry's new book We can make a life, which was also officially launched on Thursday night. Bronwyn Hayward was hosting and Chessie's dad, Chris, was also part of a fascinating and moving conversation.

We Can Make A Life

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1023119037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">We Can Make A Life</a>

This was they first time that Chessie and Chris had talked about the book in public, [pause while I take a call from someone requesting this very book] a memoir of their family, their relationships, brushes with disasters, and a reflection on grief and loss in its many forms.

Chris is a GP and worked in Lyttelton a few years back before taking his family to Tokelau. Unfortunately Chessie and her brothers caught dengue fever and were very seriously ill - and Chris was pretty much the only doctor. Serious at the time, they now laugh about the experience, a powerful shared family memory.

The nucleus of the book is a conversation between Chessie and Chris that took place when they were driving down from Kaikōura in early 2017, where Chris is now based. In it Chris finally tells his story of the work he did as an early responder at the CTV building on 22nd February 2011, working to rescue those trapped. You can read an extract in The Spinoff, but tread carefully as it is a powerful story.

There are so many stories of that time, many that are still being uncovered and shared. It is so important to record these events, not just as history, but - as Chris says - as a practical response to disasters. We learned so many lessons and it's crucial to record and share them.

Chris received a bravery award for his work at the CTV site. Yet doing so was confusing for him - he was glad to have this this difficult experience acknowledged, but he didn't like being singled out and felt some kind of impostor syndrome. This huge event had, not surprisingly, a big effect on him. The conversation with Chessie forced him to open up and was like a dam bursting. Chris wasn't okay. He was burnt out. But by acknowledging that and admitting vulnerability he was able to work through things.

I could easily write a lot more - about lost homes and Kaikōura, about advocating for rural GPs, and about the CTV families who spoke afterwards - reminding us that no one has been held responsible for the disaster. This was an incredible session. Kia ora Chessie, Chris and Bronwyn.

Chessie was interviewed on Radio New Zealand if you want to hear more.

Phone numbers to call for help:

Canterbury Support: 0800-777-846

General help: 1737

Find out more

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation