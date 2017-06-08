Podcast – 30 years nuclear-free New Zealand

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
This episode discusses the iconic NZ Nuclear-free Zone, Disarmament and Arms Control Act 1987 (which was passed on 8 June 1987) and its impact and repercussions, specifically -
- Part I: Context and details of the NZ Nuclear-free Zone, Disarmament and Arms Control Act 1987
- Part II: Importance of the Act for NZ nationally and internationally
- Part III: Pressures on and work undertaken to maintain the Act over 30 years
- Part IV: Upcoming UN discussion on Nuclear Ban Treaty and NZ's position; likely actions and consequences of the 30th anniversary of the Act
Sally Carlton hosts with guests Kate Dewes (Co-Director, Disarmament and Security Centre), Natasha Barnes (Member, Public Advisory Committee on Disarmament and Arms Control) and Kennedy Graham (MP, Green Party, Spokesperson for Global Affairs including Disarmament).
Mentioned in this podcast
Find out more in our collection
- Find titles on Nuclear weapon-free New Zealand
- Find titles about Foreign Relations, United States-New Zealand
- Find articles about Nuclear-free New Zealand (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.