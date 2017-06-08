Podcast – 30 years nuclear-free New Zealand

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

This episode discusses the iconic NZ Nuclear-free Zone, Disarmament and Arms Control Act 1987 (which was passed on 8 June 1987) and its impact and repercussions, specifically -

Part I: Context and details of the NZ Nuclear-free Zone, Disarmament and Arms Control Act 1987

Part II: Importance of the Act for NZ nationally and internationally

Part III: Pressures on and work undertaken to maintain the Act over 30 years

Part IV: Upcoming UN discussion on Nuclear Ban Treaty and NZ's position; likely actions and consequences of the 30th anniversary of the Act

Sally Carlton hosts with guests Kate Dewes (Co-Director, Disarmament and Security Centre), Natasha Barnes (Member, Public Advisory Committee on Disarmament and Arms Control) and Kennedy Graham (MP, Green Party, Spokesperson for Global Affairs including Disarmament).

