Podcast – Christchurch Call

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

In response to the 15 March 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks - and the livestreaming of the violence - the New Zealand and French governments and several major international tech companies established the Christchurch Call, which aims to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online. What has been achieved in the two years since its establishment?

Part I: Interview with Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander, about the involvement of the New Zealand Police in the Christchurch Call
Panel discussion with Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, Anjum Rahman (Inclusive Aotearoa) and Jordan Carter (Internet NZ)
Part II: Genesis of the Christchurch Call; What is the Christchurch Call?
Part III: What is terrorist and violent extremist content online?; How do we seek to eliminate it?; situating this discussion within arguments about free speech

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

Transcript - Christchurch Call

