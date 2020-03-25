Podcast – Reflections: Christchurch mosque attacks one year on

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

15 March 2020 marks one year since the attacks at Christchurch's Al Noor and Linwood Mosques. Speak Up-Kōrerotia issued an open call for contributions, inviting anyone interested to self-record and submit their reflections on the approaching anniversary. The 23 submissions touch on so many themes, acknowledging both the aroha demonstrated after the attacks as well as the toxic undercurrent of racism that enabled such violence to develop.

