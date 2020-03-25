Podcast – Reflections: Christchurch mosque attacks one year on

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
15 March 2020 marks one year since the attacks at Christchurch's Al Noor and Linwood Mosques. Speak Up-Kōrerotia issued an open call for contributions, inviting anyone interested to self-record and submit their reflections on the approaching anniversary. The 23 submissions touch on so many themes, acknowledging both the aroha demonstrated after the attacks as well as the toxic undercurrent of racism that enabled such violence to develop.
Transcript - Reflections on Christchurch mosque attacks
Find more
- Recommended websites and online te reo learning tools.
- Find titles about Muslims in New Zealand.
- A booklist for kids about Islam and empathy
- A booklist for adults about understanding Islam
- One year on: Messages from the mosque - A series of videos from survivors and those affected by the mosque attacks
- Find articles about the Christchurch mosque attacks (access with your library card & password / PIN)
- Photographs of Heartfelt exhibition
- Discovery Wall photographs of mosque attack tributes