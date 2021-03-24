Podcast – Community initiatives after mosque attacks

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

The 15 March 2019 attacks in two Christchurch mosques precipitated a huge outpouring of grief and solidarity, in Ōtautahi Christchurch, elsewhere in New Zealand and around the world. How do we try and ensure this spirit of togetherness continues beyond the initial shock, once the media crews have left and anniversaries pass? We talk with four locals engaged in grassroots initiatives which seek to build upon the aroha of the immediate post-disaster phase: Sophie Pye (arranged for high school students to visit the mosques), Tony Green (Christchurch Invitation), Mazhar Syed (documented initiatives, Peace Train and Christchurch Invitation) and Rebecca Parnham (Giving Seeds of Love and Uniting Canterbury Women).

Part I: Explaining the initiatives

Part II: How have the initiatives been 'successful' and why?

Part III: How do we try and sustain engagement in these types of initiatives as time passes?

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

