Podcast – Te hirahira o te reo Māori

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
He aha te hirahira o te reo Māori? Ka whakanui Speak Up-Kōrerotia te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2020 me tēnei hōtaka i te reo Māori!
Part I: Papapātai me te manuhiri, Nathan Riki (Interview in te reo Māori)
Part II: Ngā whakaaro o 12 ngā tāngata mō te pātai, "He aha te hirahira o te reo Māori?" People's submissions for the question, "What is the significance of te reo?" (mostly in English)
Show first aired on 18 September 2020 on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air.
Transcript - Te hirahira o te reo Māori
