Ready, steady…relax

If you're like me then the prelude to Christmas is a hectic blur of to-do lists, gift-wrap flapping, and sugar. Yes, I have started to hoe into the Christmas treats already but I need to keep my strength up.

But it's good to know that after this last flurry of activity there will be a week or so of peace and relaxation (more or less, depending on your annual leave allowances).

And how do we relax? My favourite thing to do is a good solid block of book or magazine reading, or maybe some movie-watching. So while it's important to have all your Christmas meal planning and gifting ducks in a row, do make sure to plan for the bit afterwards where you get to put your feet up or spend time with family.

Here are some ways we can help with that -

We are open - Not the public holidays mind you, but with only a couple of exceptions libraries will be open between Christmas and New Year. Some closing times may be different though so check our Holiday Hours for more information so you'll know just when you can pop in with the kids, or on your own for a bit of soothing shelf-browsing.

So is the digital library - We have a heap of eResources you can access online. Ebooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks and more. And these are available any time, including public holidays.

We have stuff for kids - Stories to go packs, DVDs, music, holiday reading, audiobooks and at Tūranga there's Lego and Duplo. And if you're planning a family trip we have titles for that too:

Recommendations - Too hard to choose? Don't know what to pick? Our staff have selected their favourite books, music, movies and TV shows of the year into our Best of 2018 lists - sci-fi, fantasy, mystery, historical fiction - whatever you're into. Or just rock up to a library and ask a staff member what's good!

Summertime Reading Challenge - Pick up a postcard at your local library or enter online for a chance to win some great prizes. Or keep and eye on our Facebook page for more opportunities to win.

Fun activities for kids in Christchurch - We list a bunch of fun stuff for kids happening over the summer, from holiday programmes to shows and performances with families in mind.

Whatever you end up doing, stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in the new year. Ngā mihi o te wā!

