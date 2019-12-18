Christmas movie marathon

Sit back, relax, and take some time to enjoy a Christmas-themed watch-a-thon. Or maybe just one.
Anyway, take your pick from the below and Meri Kirihimete!
Romantic Christmas
Unapologetically schmaltzy just the way we like them
Want more? Try one of these Made-for-TV Christmas films.
Historical Christmas
Looking at the real stories behind Christmas traditions and literature
- Saint Nicholas: The real story (55min)
- The man who invented Christmas Dramatising the story behind Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Musical Christmas
Don't fight the Christmas music... embrace it!
- O come all ye faithful: Music of Christmas (45 mins episode of The Great Works of Sacred Music)
- The nutcracker
- Mariah Carey's All I want for Christmas is you
Kid-friendly Christmas
Watchable for kids (and not so terrible as to be unwatchable for everyone else)
- Disney's A Christmas Carol
- Tim Burton's the Nightmare Before Christmas
- Home Alone
- The Polar Express
- Arthur Christmas
- Stick man
Streaming video
Short films, so if you don't like them, move onto the next
- The Downfall of Santa Clausopens a new window (14 mins)
- The Santa Claus brothers (48 mins)
- The Lost Letter (8 mins)
- The Gift of the Magi (20 mins)
Wibbly wobbly timey-wimey Christmas
Christmas means a Doctor Who special... except this year it's not on until 2 January. But why wait, I say.
"Adult themes" Christmas
Movies for people who enjoy some sex, violence and/or bad language with their festive viewing.
And if, in the end, you can't be bothered watching any of these. You can just read about them and pretend that you watched them.