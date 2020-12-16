Summer holiday survival guide

It's my son's last day of school for the year, but for many kids the summer holidays have already started. So that's 6 weeks or so of keeping our kiddos entertained on a daily basis. But how best to manage this? Well, your local library is a great place to start.

Your local library

Libraries are not open on public holidays (and the Mondayised holidays), but are otherwise open over the holiday period. Some hours may be different so check our holiday hours for details.

Our libraries are kid-friendly spaces with:

Children's toys and books,
Children's toys and books, Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre.

But especially Tūranga

Tūranga, our library on Cathedral Square is heaven for kids. Whether it's the lego and duplo at Imagination Station, the slide, the Playstations, or just finding a comfy spot to sit and be read to, Tūranga has a lot to offer families (including the Foundation espresso bar on the kids' floor).

Imagination Station, Family Place / Wāhi Whānau
Imagination Station, Family Place / Wāhi Whānau, Tūranga

Make travel fun with library resources

If you plan to be travelling over the holiday period with kids, we have heaps of stuff to help make travel a bit more fun for younger members of the family, including Stories to go bags, and activity books.

Cover of 52 Fun things to do in the car Cover of 52 fun things to do on the plane Cover of Lonely Planet Travel with childrenCover of My first trip on an airplane Cover of Backseat A-B-See    Catalogue record for Kids traveling songs 1Catalogue record for Wanderlust and lipstick: Traveling with kidsCatalogue record for The not for parents travel book

Summertime reading challenge

Get kids reading with the promises of prizes! Read 3 books, give each a 3 word review, and go in the draw to win some cool prizes. Open for ages 0 to 18 years, we also have a pop up library at Riverside Market and some fun events happening over the summer to support kids' reading.

Whatever you end up doing, stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in the new year.

Ngā mihi o te wā!

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries