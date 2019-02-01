Scusi, parla italiano?

First off, I do not speak Italian (so please excuse my attempt), although I do love listening to people speak Italian. If you do speak Italian and would like to read some eBooks, eMagazines or newspapers check out these great offerings.

Ti piacerebbe leggere un giornale? (Would you like to read a newspaper?)

Pressreader è il posto per te! (PressReader is the place for you.)
Ti piace leggere delle riviste? (Do you like to read magazines?)

Abbiamo molte riviste disponibili su PressReader e RBdigital. (We have a lot of magazines available on PressReader and RBdigital.)

Ti piacerebbe leggere un ebook? (Would you like to read an eBook?)

sì grazie (yes please)

OverDrive ha una nuova raccolta di eBook in italiano. (OverDrive has a new collection of eBooks in Italian.)

Italian is just one of the languages available through Christchurch City Libraries, PressReader has over 60 language options available from Arabic to Zulu.

Arrivederci!

