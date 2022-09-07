Te Wiki o te Reo Māori – Māori Language Week 2022

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) is on from 12 ki 18 Mahuru (12 to 18 September). Join in with Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi (Christchurch City Libraries) and our efforts to strengthen te reo Māori.

Bilingual story cards

Watch out for new bilingual story starter cards coming to a library near you.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori events at Libraries

Ngā Pakiwaitara - Bilingual Storytimes

Tuesday 13 September 10.30am to 11am

Wāhi Whānau | Family Place, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Ngā Pakiwaitara is our Māori Bilingual Storytimes. To celebrate te wiki o te Reo Māori we have an interactive programme including cool Māori stories and waiata/songs. Our Māori bilingual storytimes run every Tuesday from 10.30am to 11am.

Check the listing in our events calendar

Wharewhare ki Riverside - Bingo at Riverside

Tuesday 13 September 12noon to 1pm

Riverside Market, Level 2

Come and have fun at our Bilingual Bingo at Riverside Market. Join us for fun, learning and prizes. All whānau welcome! Free, no bookings required.

Check the listing in our events calendar Te Mahi a Hine Rēhia - Poi Making

Tuesday 13 September 3.30pm to 4.30pm

He Hononga | Ground Floor, Tūranga Maranga mai ngā pūmanawa o te ao whānui o Aotearoa! Weaving together the strands of Hine Rehia. Nau mai, tauti mai, come along and join us as we wrap our minds around the art that is poi making. Come share some kōrero (discussions) and experiences as well as getting familiar with our poi. You’re never too old or too young to learn to make or play with poi. Find us on the high table in front of the lifts on He Hononga.|

Check the listing in our events calendar

Waiatatia ngā manu-tioriori o te Kaunihera - Māori Songs

Wednesday 14 September 9am to 10am

Auaha Hīhī | Spark Place, He Hononga, ground floor, Tūranga Me he manu rere, e rere mai ana ki ngā hau e whā, kia piri ai ngā hau. Come in and listen to our whānau of the Christchurch City Council as they fill our space within our library once again with the sounds of Tānerore and Hine Rēhia. It’s an awesome chance to learn and share experiences with us all so come on in to Auaha Hīhī | Spark Place.

Check the listing in our events calendar

Wharewhare ki Northlands - Bingo at Northlands

Wednesday 14 September 12noon to 1pm

Northlands Shopping Centre

Come and have fun at our Bilingual Bingo at Northlands. Join us for fun, learning and prizes. All whānau welcome! Free, no bookings required.

Check the listing in our events calendar After school activity zone

Wednesday 14 September 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Aranui Library Come and have fun at our Bilingual Afterschool Activity Zone at Aranui Library. Get your Gamezone on and join us. There's a variety of activities including technology, crafts and games in a fun learning environment. All whānau welcome! Free, no bookings required.

Check the listing in our events calendar

Wharewhare ki Riverside - Bingo at Riverside

Thursday 15 September 12noon to 1pm

Riverside Market, Level 2

Come and have fun at our Bilingual Bingo at Riverside Market. Join us for fun, learning and prizes. All whānau welcome! Free, no bookings required.

Check the listing in our events calendar After school activity zone

Thursday 15 September 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Linwood Library Come and have fun at our Bilingual Afterschool Activity Zone. Get your Gamezone on and join us. There's a variety of activities including technology, crafts and games in a fun learning environment. All whānau welcome! Free, no bookings required.

Check the listing in our events calendar Ngā Pakiwaitara ki Riverside - Bilingual Storytimes at Riverside

Friday 16 September 11am to 12noon

Riverside Market, Level 2 Areare mai o koutou taringa tamariki mā! This year, to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, Tuahine Justice has decided to hīkoi down to Riverside Market where you’ll find her swinging her poi, talking to Ruru and her manu friends as well as sharing some stories with us all. Come one, come all and feel free to bring your kai in (just don’t let Tuahine Justice pinch your kai!).

Check the listing in our events calendar

Commemorate the 50th anniversary of te Petihana Reo Māori

This year is extra special as 14 September marks the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition, an event that led to many of the kaupapa we have today, including Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Join a livestream parliament event to commemorate the anniversary and celebrate Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori at midday Wednesday 14 September. Learn more

Mahuru Māori

27 August to 26 September

Mahuru Māori challenges individuals and groups to set and achieve reo Māori goals for the entire month from greeting everyone in te reo Māori to speaking solely in te reo Māori. Learn more.

Practise Te Reo Māori at the Library

Our māu e tuku (self issue) machines will display in te reo Māori as their default option for Te wiki o te reo Māori. Ask our friendly staff if you need them to āwhina (help) you.

Learn a new kupu (word) by reading our the Māori name of your local library.

Take our Te Reo Māori quiz

Want to test your reo? Our quick online quiz will test your knowledge of Māori kupu (words). Do you have what it takes to get an A? Our quiz is a perfect Māori Language Moment activity too.

Download fun te reo activities for kids

Print these at home for some kupu (word) fun for kids.

Te Papa Tongarewa also have a Te reo Māori pukapuka mahi (Māori language activity book) to download suitable for kids 5-10 years.

Find Te Reo Māori resources at the library

There are many resources available for anyone wanting to strengthen their te reo Māori knowledge, for both adults and children.

List created by CCLMāoriServices





















More resources

We've also made lists of modern classic picture books in Te Reo Māori and Māori stories for older children.

Some other places you might like to try include:

Related information