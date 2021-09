Quiz: Te Reo Māori Try this quick quiz to test how good your reo is!

"Ngeru" is the Māori word for..? Dog Lizard Cat Brother

A hat is best worn on your..? Karu Waewae Ihu Upoko

I am at Te Kete Wānanga o Waitikiri. Where am I? Parklands Papanui Shirley Bishopdale

If I were to tell you “Kei te haere ahau ki te hokomaha” where would I be going? To the park To the swimming pool To the supermarket To school

What might you say if you want a drink of water? He wai noa iho māku He wai ārani māku He wai reka māku Me āta inu koe

On what day would you say: "Ngā mihi me te aroha nui mō te Rā o te Whaea"? Father's Day Mother's Day Valentine's Day Christmas Day

I like my cheese to be kahurangi - how do I like it? In a can Blue Smelly Edam

What would I say to you if you are going to walk on an icy footpath? E moe E kai E noho Kia tūpato

An "āniwaniwa" paints the sky once the rain has stopped, what am I? Crayons Slime Rainbow

If I someone says “Ko au te toa” what are they saying? I am the winner I am the loser I am a child

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.