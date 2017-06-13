National Flash Fiction Day in Christchurch – Thursday 22 June 2017

Come along next week to the fab free event Flash in the Pan on National Flash Fiction Day 2017.

When: 6pm to 8pm, Thursday 22 June 2017

Where: Space Academy, St Asaph Street

Flash in the Pan is a popular night that brings together flash fiction writers. Challenge your ideas of fiction with flash readings and award presentations. This experimental form of brevity that links traditional narrative while pushing on boundaries of poetry and dialogue.

And in keeping with the season of Matariki, this is the first year that Flash in the Pan will feature te reo — Tania Roxborogh and Teoti Jardine will read stories in Te Reo Māori.

Local literary reviewer and PlainsFM Bookenz co-host, Morrin Rout, will compere. There will be beer on tap and spot prizes from Scorpio Books and the University Bookshop. Come early to get a seat - this event is a popular one.

Want to know more? Wondering what flash fiction is? Listen to Christchurch organiser Brindi Joy discuss the 2016 event on RDU.

