Saturday 22 February 2020 – Earthquake Commemorations

Saturday 22 February 2020 is the ninth anniversary of the 2011 quake. There are events to commemorate those we lost; and places where the community can come together to reflect and remember.

Memorial Service at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial - Saturday 22 February 2020

The ninth anniversary of the February 2011 quake that killed 185 people will be marked with a civic memorial service. The service will take place on the north bank of Oi Manawa – the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial – at 12.30pm on Saturday 22 February. All are welcome to attend. The service has been developed in collaboration with the Quake Families Trust.

Those wishing to attend the service are invited to arrive by 12:20pm.

River of Flowers Earthquake Commemorations - Saturday 22 February 2020

A simple commemoration ceremony on the 9th anniversary of the 22nd February earthquake, for the whole community in New Brighton.The main focus of the ceremony will be two minutes silence and the opportunity to place flowers together in the Otakaro Avon River from the pontoon. As we gather there will be simple guitar music and a welcome and a few brief words to focus us. Please bring flowers to place in the river, and a few extras to share with others.

John Taylor was the last resident living in Avonside following the earthquakes. John died in 2017. To mark John’s passing, Press journalist Charlie Mitchell wrote a much acclaimed piece on John’s story which also tells a significant part of the Avonside story. This is reproduced in the simple memorial being opened on the site of his old home. The ceremony on the ninth anniversary of the February quake will take 10-15mins. The site is on the corner of Avonside Dr and the eastern end of Morris St.

Information from the River of Flowers page on Facebook.

CTV Memorial

The Memorial on the former CTV site on the corner of Madras and Cashel Streets opened as a space for reflection and commemoration on 22 February 2018. 115 people lost their lives in the Canterbury Television (CTV) building.

185 Chairs - Earthquake Remembrance Art Installation

Some people find this a place of contemplation and remembrance. The 185 chairs installation was created by artist Peter Majendie and is currently located on the corner of Madras and Cashel Streets.