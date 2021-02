Quiz: Waitangi Day It’s amazing the information Christchurch City Libraries holds! Thinking about Waitangi Day, public holidays and the law – let’s see what you know…

What date is Waitangi Day? 5 January 6 February 7 March The first Monday in February

What New Zealand legislation determines Public Holidays? Resource Management Act 1991 Employment Relations Act 2000 Annual Holidays Amendment Act 1944 Holidays Act 2003

When was Waitangi Day first commemorated? 1934 1935 1944 1955

What is the index to the Ngāi Tahu land claim that can you find on the Christchurch City Libraries website? Te Kerēme Archway Archives NZ CINCH Find my past

When was Waitangi Day first a Public Holiday? 1934 1954 1974 1984

The Waitangi Tribunal was set up to address iwi claims against broken Treaty promises. When was the Ngai Tahu settlement? 1950 1967 1978 1998

Which of these is not a public holiday in New Zealand? Independence Day Labour Day Anzac Day Queen's Birthday

When was the Treaty of Waitangi signed? 1840 1850 1890 1940

Is Christchurch City Libraries closed on Waitangi Day? Yes No

Where would you find a complete copy of the Treaty of Waitangi Act (1975)? Elections NZ website Legislation New Zealand website New Zealand Parliament website Christchurch City Council website

