Waitangi Day in Christchurch and Canterbury – Saturday 6 February 2021

Kia ora koutou. Join in 2021 Waitangi Day celebrations and events in Ōtautahi.

Library Hours

All libraries are closed on Waitangi Day Saturday 6 February, and on Monday 8 February. The following libraries are open on Sunday 7 February: New Brighton 10am to 4pm; Papanui 10am to 4pm; South 10am to 4pm; Tūranga 10am to 5pm. View our holiday hours.

Find out more about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Waitangi Day

WAITANGI DAY - SATURDAY 6 FEBRUARY

Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival - Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff)

Each year the Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations rotate between the three locations where Ngāi Tahu signed the Treaty: Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff); Ōtākou Marae, near Dunedin, and Ōnuku Marae on Banks Peninsula.

Waitangi Day Festival Victoria Square, Christchurch

Come along to Victoria Square and check out the wide range of activities and events including:

  • Arts and crafts stalls
  • Kai stalls
  • Waka rides
  • Hāngī meals
  • Children's games 
  • Live entertainment
  • Kapa haka performance

Find out more.

Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum 1146 Main Road, Okains Bay, 9.30am to 5pm

It’s a fun day full of family activities, commemorations, demonstrations, workshops and exhibits set amongst the extensive museum grounds in the beach and lagoon-side village of Okains Bay, just 90 minutes from Christchurch or 20 minutes from Akaroa. Entry fee $10 per person, children under 13 free when accompanied by an adult. Purchase tickets online through Eventfinda, opens a new window (or pay cash only at the gate on the day)

Waitangi Day 2021 at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu

Workshops and events on Waitangi Day:

Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family celebration Troussellot Park, Kaiapoi, 10am to 2pm

Free entry, live entertainment, hangi ($10, pre-order tickets from Kaiapoi i-Site, cash only), market and food stalls, raffle (drawn on the day), bouncy castle, pony rides, face painting, airbrush tattoos, Flip Out air tracks. All children's activities are free.

Kahukaka at Okains Bay. 7 February 1987. Christchurch Star archive. In copyright. CCL-StarP-04304A.
MONDAY 8 FEBRUARY

I love New Brighton Thomson Park, Marine Parade, New Brighton, 11am to 3pm

An annual family fun day held over Waitangi weekend at Thomson Park celebrating everything we love about New Brighton.  Free activities, sports, market, music and culture, food stalls and more.

