Waitangi Day in Christchurch and Canterbury – Saturday 6 February 2021

Library Hours

All libraries are closed on Waitangi Day Saturday 6 February, and on Monday 8 February. The following libraries are open on Sunday 7 February: New Brighton 10am to 4pm; Papanui 10am to 4pm; South 10am to 4pm; Tūranga 10am to 5pm. View our holiday hours.

WAITANGI DAY - SATURDAY 6 FEBRUARY

Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival - Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff)

Each year the Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations rotate between the three locations where Ngāi Tahu signed the Treaty: Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff); Ōtākou Marae, near Dunedin, and Ōnuku Marae on Banks Peninsula.

Waitangi Day Festival Victoria Square, Christchurch

Come along to Victoria Square and check out the wide range of activities and events including:

Arts and crafts stalls

Kai stalls

Waka rides

Hāngī meals

Children's games

Live entertainment

Kapa haka performance

Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum 1146 Main Road, Okains Bay, 9.30am to 5pm

It’s a fun day full of family activities, commemorations, demonstrations, workshops and exhibits set amongst the extensive museum grounds in the beach and lagoon-side village of Okains Bay, just 90 minutes from Christchurch or 20 minutes from Akaroa. Entry fee $10 per person, children under 13 free when accompanied by an adult. Purchase tickets online through Eventfinda, opens a new window (or pay cash only at the gate on the day)

Workshops and events on Waitangi Day:

10am to 2pm Historical footage of Waitangi Day celebrations, brought together in a special programme courtesy of Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision.

11am to 12noon, and 12.30pm to 1.30pm Learn raranga weaving from a group led by Paula Rigby (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, Tūhoe) in a drop-in workshop.Try your hand at making a harakeke flower in a friendly group. All materials supplied and no experience necessary.

1pm Te Wheke family tour. Join one of our friendly guides on a conversational tour introducing you to some of the works in Te Wheke: Pathways Across Oceania.

3pm Areta Wilkinson and Mark Adams – Repatriation: Also known as The Great Moa Hunt. Hear the artists discuss Repatriation, a collaborative project addressing the situation of the artefact and Ngāi Tahu taonga within museums in Aotearoa and abroad.

Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family celebration Troussellot Park, Kaiapoi, 10am to 2pm

Free entry, live entertainment, hangi ($10, pre-order tickets from Kaiapoi i-Site, cash only), market and food stalls, raffle (drawn on the day), bouncy castle, pony rides, face painting, airbrush tattoos, Flip Out air tracks. All children's activities are free.

MONDAY 8 FEBRUARY

I love New Brighton Thomson Park, Marine Parade, New Brighton, 11am to 3pm

An annual family fun day held over Waitangi weekend at Thomson Park celebrating everything we love about New Brighton. Free activities, sports, market, music and culture, food stalls and more.