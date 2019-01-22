Te Tiriti o Waitangi

The BWB Treaty of Waitangi Collection is a rich online resource for Waitangi Day. This digital collection gives users access to a range of landmark resources on the history of the Treaty and its ongoing relevance today.

This collection is your first stop for any research on the Treaty of Waitangi.

Since its publication in 1987, Claudia Orange’s book has become the standard guide to one of the key documents in New Zealand history, selling over 40,000 copies.

This lively account tells the story of the Treaty from its signing in 1840 through the debates and struggles of the nineteenth century to the gathering political momentum of recent decades.

This book builds on Claudia Orange’s award-winning Treaty of Waitangi, using a wonderful range of photographs, maps and paintings to bring the Treaty’s history to life.

Tangata Whenua: A History presents a rich narrative of the Māori past from ancient origins in South China to the twenty-first century. The authoritative text is drawn directly from the award-winning Tangata Whenua: An Illustrated History

Who said what to whom when the Treaty was negotiated - and what lay behind subsequent misunderstandings about its wording?

The settlement of iwi claims under the Treaty of Waitangi has drawn international attention, as other nations seek ways to build new relationships between indigenous peoples and the state.

