We’ll bring the library to you!

If you’re like us, you’ll be missing libraries too! We miss books, the feel of a real book in hand, wandering the seemingly never-ending bookshelves full of possibilities. Fortunately our libraries will be opening again soon but even so, we can satisfy your reading needs from home - thank goodness for online library services!

Reading recommendations

Did you know you can request your very own custom reading list? One of our specialist librarians can create a custom reading list just for you, full of exciting new reads!

If you miss that real-life book discussion, we also offer over the phone book chats and recommendations as part of this service. Check out the online form for more information.

For a more self-guided approach explore our brand-new Fiction Reading Guides! Fantasy, Sci-fi, Adventure, Mystery and more. These lists have been created with the best of the best in each genre, including some super new exciting authors.

Check out #libraryfromhome for plenty of eBook and eAudiobook reading recommendations. Looking for more factual reads? We've got plenty of non-fiction in e-formats too.

Get online for Book Groups and Campfire stories

People who love books often like to talk about them with other book lovers so we've made a selection of our regular book groups are available online.

We've also launched Campfire - Stories Read Aloud for Adults. We have put together Campfire with our older adult community in mind and in collaboration with Age Concern. Librarians read a chapter at a time of work of fiction in a series of videos.

Getting up to speed on eBooks and technology

Reading on a device can seem a little foreign, but believe me once you try it and see how easy it is you won’t look back. Plus, we offer over the phone book a librarian sessions to help talk you through initial set up to get you confidently reading online.

Check out Libby which is one of the easiest ways to get started on your eBook or eAudiobook journey. Simply choose Christchurch City Libraries on the app, enter your library card details and you have access to our large eBook collection all from the comfort of home.

If you enjoy reading books from New Zealand authors and publishers then Wheelers eBook platform is for you.

BorrowBox eAudiobook platform is great too! For those who like to listen to books on walks or to relax before bed.

Here to help

So get yourself a custom reading list or take the leap and try eBooks today all from the comfort of your own home! All of the above services will continue to be available during Alert Level 2. If you need help just give us a call, our friendly Fingertip librarians in our call centre are happy to help you with updating your library card, resetting passwords and any other thing you might ask a librarian for help with.

On behalf of your friendly neighbourhood librarians, we hope to see or hear from you all soon!

Sofia

Tūranga