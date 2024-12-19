Return to reading: Reading tips from librarians

Many of us go through stages in our lives during which reading for pleasure is either not a priority or not something we have time for. Maybe you've been studying, or taking care of small but demanding humans, or perhaps you've just fallen into a Netflix vortex - whatever the reason your faithful Reader Advisory librarians are here to help ease you back into a regular reading habit.

We have carefully created lists of the most readable and enjoyable books in all kinds of genres just for you. You'll find a heap of highly readable fiction on our Return to reading page.

In addition we've pulled together some tips and tricks that should help bulk up your reading muscles.

Tips for getting back into reading (librarian approved)

. If you’re really not sure where to start with picking a book, try thinking about the films and TV shows you’ve enjoyed the most recently. Did you love Nobody Wants This? Maybe try a contemporary rom-com. Really into The Day of the Jackal? There are tons of spy thrillers just waiting for you. Movies and TV are a great way to help figure out what kinds of stories tickle your fancy. A great way to get back into reading is giving Short Stories a go . These are like a sample pack of reading; it’s a great way to give different genres and authors a go without the commitment of a full novel.

. These are like a sample pack of reading; it’s a great way to give different genres and authors a go without the commitment of a full novel. Have you thought about eBooks or Audiobooks? If you’re always on the go and don’t want to be lugging around a big library book, eBooks are a great option. They can be downloaded onto a phone, tablet, or some e-readers, and you won’t even need constant wi-fi to access them! Additionally, a lot of people who struggle to find time for reading have turned to audiobooks, which you can listen to while driving, cooking, exercising, whatever's keeping you busy! A lot of the books in our collection are available in eBook and eAudiobook formats, and you can find the full range on our eResources like Libby and BorrowBox.

If you're not enjoying a book, don't force yourself to finish it. This is a big one, and librarians struggle with it too, but life is too short to suffer through any book you don't like. As you're getting into reading, you'll eventually discover what kinds of genres, stories, characters and writing styles you like and don't like, so don't feel bad about just letting that one book go.

This is a big one, and librarians struggle with it too, but life is too short to suffer through any book you don’t like. As you’re getting into reading, you’ll eventually discover what kinds of genres, stories, characters and writing styles you like and don’t like, so don’t feel bad about just letting that one book go. Last but by no means least, ask a librarian! We love to help people find the books that fuel their passion for reading.

So with the summer stretching out ahead of us now's the perfect time to dip your toes back in the hugely rewarding ocean of reading. Summer reads? We got you!

