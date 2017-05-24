Youth Week at Christchurch City Libraries

National Youth Week 2017 is 26 May to 4 June 2017 and this year's theme is "Our voices count, count our voices".

Events at Christchurch City Libraries during Youth Week

Linwood College Showcase Concert - Part of New Zealand Music Month

Thursday 25th May 25 5:00PM – 6:00PM

Linwood Library at Eastgate

This concert will feature cultural groups, the Linwood College jazz band, some rock bands and acoustic solos and duos.

Youth Week FIFA 17 PS4 Gaming Tournament at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

Saturday 27th May 11:00-4:00pm

Have you got what it takes to become the Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre champion? Sign up to win a prize voucher, trophy and eternal bragging rights! Free to enter, just ask a librarian in the library at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre. Open for ages 10-16.

Places are limited so be sure to sign up in advance.

Magic the Gathering

Saturday 27th May 1:00pm - 4:00pm



Bring your Magic: The Gathering decks to Shirley Library! Come along to play, swap cards or hang out. Snacks provided! Ages 8 - 18 (Magic the Gathering is on the first Saturday every month)

What's on at the library for teens

Christchurch City Libraries also works in schools, intermediate and high schools, with youth on exciting programmes like Photoshop and film-making. Explore what's on offer at our Learning Centres.

Read about our recent youth related events

Comics Day Workshop at Linwood Library

Spider senses were tingling, Avengers were assembling and the flame was on at Linwood recently. Linwood Library at Eastgate put the ‘Kapow” into International Free Comic Book Day on Saturday 6 May with a Graphic Novel & Comic drawing workshop. With skills in Manga, digital software — and as published graphic novelists —presenters Elijah Lopez, Jed Uy, and Ryan Green shared some of the basic tips and tricks to their craft, as well demonstrating how the process works in practice.

The 30 attendees then had time to put the new skills into practice, with the assistance from the presenters. Based on the enthusiastic conversations and number of connections being made, ‘By Odins beard’ this Saturday event was an occasion where all who entered triumphed.

Flash Fiction Writing Workshop at Fendalton Library

And ...on Friday the 28 of April, Fendalton Library hosted a Flash Fiction writing event for young adults, aged 10-18. Students learned how to write short standalone stories with emotional punch.

Activities were light and fun with chocolate rewards for awesome answers to

our questions. We encouraged creative thinking by examining emotive words

and brainstorming characters, situations and plots that might evoke the

chosen emotions. Students were welcome to share or not as they wished. At

the end of the session, students had the opportunity to simply write, shaping

their ideas into the beginning of a story. Everyone enjoyed the workshop and said they had learned something new.

