Speak Up! Youth Week 2020

Youth Week is here 9–17 May and while we can’t run the awesome events we had originally planned, there’s still lots of ways for you to celebrate! This year’s theme is:

E kōrero ana mātou. E whakarongo ana koutou?

We’re speaking, are you listening?

Get in quick to get your free official Youth Week journal. There’s nothing quite like free swag!

Teens passionate about the environment and their community can submit their artwork and writing to online magazine The Anthropozine. And if you love photography, Click Happy is offering free online photography classes taught by a past winner of New Zealand’s Creative Photographer of the Year!

Keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram accounts for more Youth Week activities.

Poetry Competition

And in the spirit of this theme, Christchurch City Libraries are holding an Instagram poetry competition!

Post an original poem using the youth week theme as inspiration, tag us in it, and our resident youth librarian and slam poet Ray will pick a winner on May 17th. There's glory and a sweet Bluetooth speaker up for grabs, and we'll be sharing entries on our Instagram page (@christchurchlib) over the week too! Get writing - we can't wait to read your creations.

Be part of history

Become part of history with the Discovery Wall! It’s our way of preserving the stories of Christchurch for future generations and we’re asking you to upload photos you’ve taken during the pandemic. Check out some of the photos that have already been submitted and photos from the 1918 Influenza Pandemic. That’s right – your photo could be kept for 100 years!

And as part of Youth Week, we ask you to look back through your photos for moments where you spoke up. Maybe you've taken part in protests, marches, and fundraisers? Make sure what's important to you is recorded for the future.

Once Tūranga reopens, you’ll be able to view your photo on the interactive wall on the ground floor.

Zines

Sadly, we've had to cancel our Zine workshops but you can still create a zine from home! Zines are little handmade booklets that you can fill with your thoughts, poetry, artwork, photos - basically, whatever you want. With the power of the humble photocopier, you can then share your zine with friends, family, and strangers. So check out our Zines page and get creating!