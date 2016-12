This lovely close-up of a giraffe being fed at Orana Park reminds us of the pleasure that the park has given Canterbury since its opening in September 1976.

Kete Christchurch is a collection of photographs and stories about Christchurch & Canterbury, past and present. Anyone can join and contribute.

Visit Kete Christchurch

View more Picturing Canterbury posts

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation